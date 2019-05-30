‘Like a dream I never dreamt’: Winnipeg single mom, 3 girls earn Women Build home

For single mom Maurine Hoogervorst, home ownership was something she hardy even dared to dream about, but it will soon become a reality.

“I thought wow, something I could have never imagined in my life is now an opportunity for me and my family to grow,” she said.

“It was like a dream I never dreamt but is now coming true.”

Hoogervorst and her three teenage daughters were selected as the recipients of the Habitat for Humanity Women Build home in Winnipeg.

“I know I can make any house a home, but to have a home that’s going to be mine and my children’s for the rest of our lives, I think that’s the biggest thing here. To have the stability and foundation for me and my girls is huge,” Hoogervorst said.

Despite her mother’s best efforts, stability was not something she was able to enjoy growing up, Hoogervorst said. Being able to give that to her own girls, and to know the home they will work hard to build will be theirs for years to come, is a blessing.

The girls – ages 13, 15 and 17 – all share a very small rental home with a single bathroom with their mom. It’s one of the biggest changes the family is looking forward to.

“It gets difficult in the morning most of the time because there’s people that stay in the washroom for too long,” said youngest daughter Jaze.

“The basement is really small and we have to share rooms, me and my sister, so we don’t get our own space and privacy. So our own rooms would be awesome.”

The two younger girls share a bedroom upstairs while the oldest gets the one across the hall to herself.

It’s not the only place where the family is feels a pinch of their current space — the kitchen is so cozy they don’t have room for a table at which to share meals.

The new Habitat home will give them more room for themselves, as well as for company.

“I can be able to bring my friends over you know, or bring my family over,” oldest daughter Chantel said. “Having the space and the feeling of hard work and our home is what I’m really looking forward to.”

Her mother’s ambition and drive is something that has inspired Chantel.

“My mom just went back to school and in her adult years.

“Knowing she was able to do all that and hasn’t given up all this time and she still holds her head high really inspires me and makes me feel for her,” she said.

The family has to put in at least 500 hours for Habitat for Humanity and will be still getting a mortgage when they get their home, but the end goal is keeping them motivated.

If all goes well with the build, they could have the keys to their new home in time for Christmas.