Police investigating robbery at Needs Convenience in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Friday evening in Halifax, N.S.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Needs Convenience located at 6130 Chebucto Rd. in Halifax. A male suspect allegedly produced a knife and demanded the clerk give him cash.

The male suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There were no injuries sustained during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a white male with a goatee, 20-30 years of age, five-foot-10, with a slim build, and wearing jeans and a garbage bag over a black hoodie with the hood up.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016.

