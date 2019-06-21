‘Armed’ Liquor Mart robbery suspect points bike pump at cops

An apparently armed man turned out to be wielding nothing more than a bicycle pump during a robbery at a Manitoba Liquor Mart, said Winnipeg police.

Officers were called to the Liquor Mart in the 300 block of Ellice Avenue Wednesday, and confronted a suspect in the area.

Police said the man produced what appeared to be a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at officers in a ‘shooting stance’.

Due to the risk to the public, police decided not to use lethal force, and backup officers arrived shortly afterwards and arrested the suspect.

A search of the man revealed that his ‘gun’ was, in fact, a bike pump. Police also seized a bottle of stolen liquor.

Andrew Claude Scott, 40, faces charges of armed robbery using a firearm, failing to comply with a probation order, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

He was detained in custody.

