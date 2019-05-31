Winnipeg man in custody for pointing fake gun

A man is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun at a security guard outside of a Portage Avenue business.

Police said the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect was found by police near Isabel Street and Cumberland Avenue, and after being arrested, he showed police where he had dumped the gun used in the threat.

The gun turned out to be a fake, which had been altered to look more realistic, said police.

Tyler Tony Lee Bittern, 27, faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and pointing a firearm.

