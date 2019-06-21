Regina police charge 15-year-old boy with attempted robbery

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 15-year-old boy allegedly involved in an attempted robbery that took place on Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the Graham Road and East Jenkins Drive area at about 1:15 a.m.

Driving a stolen truck, the suspect followed a vehicle driving westbound on the Victoria Street service road, according to police.

READ MORE: Three men facing over 20 charges in Regina drug trafficking investigation

Police said the driver of the vehicle pulled over to see why it was being followed. The suspect reportedly got out of the truck, pointed a firearm at the driver and demanded his vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle ignored his demand and drove away. He then called the police to report the incident.

Police say they located the truck shortly after 1 p.m. that same day. A group of males, including one matching the description of the suspect, fled on foot, but police said they were able to make an arrest.

READ MORE: Regina police looking for suspect in early morning stabbing

The boy, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing numerous charges including possession of a weapon, robbery and auto theft.

He appeared in youth court on Thursday.