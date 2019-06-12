Regina police looking for suspect in early morning stabbing

A 53-year-old man was stabbed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to Regina police.

They were called to the area of 14th Avenue and Hamilton Street at 4:35 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

The injured man was transported by EMS to hospital and police said his injuries were “critical.”

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to assist to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

