Regina police investigate Friday afternoon North Central stabbing

Regina police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that sent one man to hospital Friday afternoon.
Police responded to the 800 block of Angus Street around 3:45 p.m.
Officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid.
Anyone with information can call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
