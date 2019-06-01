Regina police investigate Friday afternoon North Central stabbing

Regina police are searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing that sent one man to hospital Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the 800 block of Angus Street around 3:45 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid.

Anyone with information can call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.