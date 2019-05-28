Regina police arrest 4 in drug trafficking investigation, seize 750 grams of meth

Regina police arrested and charged four suspects involved in a drug trafficking investigation.

The Regina Police Service Drug Unit, (RDU) with help from the Moose Jaw Police Service, say they made the arrests during a search warrant executed in Regina’s Harbour Landing and Rosemont neighbourhoods, plus the 900 block of Warner Street and the 1600 block of Stadacona Street West in Moose Jaw.

Police seized over 200 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, over 750 grams of meth, more than 330 grams of fentanyl, ecstasy, a loaded sawed-off shotgun and nearly $39,000 in cash.

Randal Ross Rochat, 44, of Moose Jaw, Sara Ann Moisiuk, Brendan Kyle Kreklewich, and Dustin Raymond Scudder, all 31 years of age and from Regina face charges that include drug possession with the intent of trafficking and possessing money obtained from crime.

The four suspects made their first appearance in provincial court on May. 22