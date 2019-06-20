Three men facing over 20 charges in Regina drug trafficking investigation

Three men are in custody after a Regina Police Service Drug Unit investigation into illegal drug trafficking in Regina.

The investigation came to a close Tuesday, June 18 in the 2000 block of Cameron Street, where the men were arrested and charged.

READ MORE: Regina police lay 70 charges against six people in drug trafficking investigation

Regina police found “a large quantity” of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, Canadian currency, a loaded .22 caliber handgun, and a loaded 9mm handgun in a vehicle.

A search warrant was carried out in the 900 block of 15th Avenue., where more drugs and other items were found, along with loaded magazines and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

In total, over 2 kilograms of meth, 190 grams of cocaine, 261 grams of fentanyl, MDMA, and over $25,000 of Canadian money was found, along with two loaded firearms and ammunition.

Robert Tamotsu Okabe, 39, of Calgary, Kyle Hunter, 33, of Nanton, and Stephanie Rae Nameth, 30, of White City are all jointly charged with 20 charges relating to drug trafficking and unauthorized possession of firearms.

Okabe is facing four additional charges and Hunter is facing eight additional charges in relation to firearm prohibition orders.

The men were in court Wednesday, June 20.