2 charged after drug busts in 4 cities turns up loaded handgun, thousands in cash, drugs

A London man and Hamilton woman are facing charges after London police say raids at homes in four cities on Thursday turned up $100,000 in cash, nearly $9,000 worth of cocaine, and a loaded handgun.

The five drug busts in London, Hamilton, Toronto, and Brampton were the result of a joint investigation involving London and Hamilton police, officials said Friday.

London police said they executed search warrants in London at homes along Settlement Trail, northeast of Colonel Talbot and Pack roads, and on Tanner Drive, near Clarke and Hamilton roads.

In total, police allege they seized 87.5 grams of cocaine and 31 small packages of the drug valued at $8,750, along with several digital weigh scales, a vacuum sealer machine, and drug packaging.

In addition, police say they seized around $100,000 in cash during the raids, as well as a loaded 9 millimetre handgun, a loaded magazine, ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

A 27-year-old London man and 28-year-old Hamilton woman were arrested in Hamilton on Thursday and jointly charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, police said.

The London man faces additional charges including possessing a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and breach of probation.

Police said the London man was scheduled to appear in London on Friday.

