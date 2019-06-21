Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of June 22

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

The first official weekend of summer is stuffed to the brim with events to get you out and about!

1. Cheers to the Weekend

Nothing says summer for many folks like enjoying a cold bevvy with close friends. Well, the Flatlander’s Beer Festival will have you raising a glass to good times and a good cause.

The Fest is a fundraiser for the True North Youth Foundation and will support their Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy, Project 11 and Camp Manitou.

RELATED: Moosehead Breweries gets into the cannabis-infused beverage market

It runs Friday and Saturday and features more than 100 booths and 375 different beers.

These brews come from all over the world but there are also 20 local breweries being featured with more than 90 products.

RELATED: Manitoba Liquor Marts shutting down growler program

Plus, there’s delicious dishes being served up by a variety of food trucks on the floor level of Bell MTS Place.

Tickets start at $42.95 and are available through Ticketmaster and Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations. Designated driver tickets are also available so you can enjoy the Fest alcohol-free and provide a safe ride home for others.

2. ‘Shakespearing’ it up

If you have yet to take in a Shakespeare in the Ruins performance, I highly suggest you do.

I think they are so unique and so cool and seeing my first production back in high school made me look at the classics in a whole new way and actually start to appreciate them!

WATCH: Hamlet’s a heroine

Hamlet is the current masterpiece to hit the ‘stage’ at the Trappist Monastery Provincial Heritage Park in St. Norbert.

And after 20 years of producing amazing work, they still find ways to keep it fresh and exciting.

RELATED: Scientists say Shakespeare’s skull may be missing from grave

This version of Hamlet features a woman in the title role, a super talented cast and a live drummer scoring the show!

The play wraps up Saturday and tickets are starting to sellout. You can get your here.

3. National Indigenous Peoples Day

Friday is National Indigenous Peoples Day and the entire weekend is full of fun events taking place all across Manitoba.

RELATED: National Indigenous Peoples Day to be marked Friday across Manitoba

The goal is to celebrate while educating people about the culture and diversity of First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples.

RELATED: National Aboriginal Day renamed National Indigenous Peoples Day

The Forks, Transcona Museum and the University of Manitoba are all holding events.

Happy weekend everyone!