June 21, 2019 9:46 am

National Indigenous Peoples Day to be marked Friday across Manitoba

A bannock bake was part of the celebrations in Winnipeg on National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Randall Paull / Global News
National Indigenous Peoples Day is being marked June 21 with numerous celebrations across the country.

The day aims to celebrate the culture and diversity of First Nations, Metis, and Inuit peoples.

Celebrations will be held throughout Manitoba.

A bigger celebration will be held in Winnipeg at The Forks from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., and celebrations will continue throughout the weekend.

