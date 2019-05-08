Manitoba Liquor Marts shutting down growler program

Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closing their growler bars this summer.

The popular beer-filling program was introduced in October 2014 as a way to help develop the local craft beer industry, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said in a statement Wednesday.

With the industry’s growth, as well as the “explosion of local taprooms and breweries” that will fill the reusable containers, the program has served its purpose, they said.

Liquor Marts have seen a decline in demand for growler services and are wrapping things up July 1.

