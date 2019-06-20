Canada
June 20, 2019 11:15 am
Updated: June 20, 2019 11:16 am

Edmonton courthouse floods amid rainfall warning

By Online Journalist  Global News

Flooding at the Edmonton Law Courts on Thursday, June 20, 2019. 

Dave Carels, Global News
The mops and buckets are out in full force at the Edmonton Law Courts Thursday morning, where water was flooding the cafeteria and pedway under the downtown building at 1A Sir Winston Churchill Square. 

Buckets dotted the pedway hallway and water could be seen pouring from the ceiling. It was a similar scene in the cafeteria, where cleaning crews were working to sop up the mess.

A rainfall warning has been in effect in Edmonton for two days due to a long episode of heavy rain.

Environment Canada said a low pressure system over central Alberta was bringing periods of rain to west-central regions.

Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 mm are expected, and Environment Canada said the heaviest rain will end in Edmonton later Thursday morning with western regions ending on Friday.

GALLERY: Flooding at the Edmonton Law Courts on Thursday, June 20, 2019. 

