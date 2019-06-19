Rainfall warnings in effect for west-central Alberta, localized flooding possible

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for a number of areas in west-central Alberta on Wednesday.

Areas including Drayton Valley, Rocky Mountain House, Nordegg and Whitecourt could see as much as 75 mm of rain before Friday, Global News meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“This could lead to localized flooding in communities in the warned zone.”

According to the alert from Environment Canada, the conditions are being caused by a “Pacific feed of moisture in combination with a developing low-pressure system over central Alberta.”

The weather agency is warning of possible flash floods and pooling of water in low-lying areas. The conditions could result in snow at higher elevations as well, it warned.

Heavy rainfall continues west of Edmonton. This will last in moderate rates until late Thursday. Rainfall warning issued with +75mm total rain possible. Localized flooding is a concern. #abstorm #abroads #yeg #yegwx #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/uJWIoI8q9w — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 19, 2019

As of 10:30 Wednesday morning, there was a snowfall warning in effect for Jasper National Park.

Most of the rain should miss Edmonton, Beyer said, but the capital should expect some rainfall over the next few days.

“We should be looking at warmer and drier conditions by Saturday in Edmonton,” he said.

Environment Canada urged residents in the areas with the warnings to be alert and pay attention to road conditions.

