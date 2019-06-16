Weather
June 16, 2019 3:53 pm
Updated: June 16, 2019 4:13 pm

June storm whips through northern Alberta, damages Fawcett Lake Resort

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Storm damage at Fawcett Lake Resort, east of Slave Lake, Alta., on June 16, 2019.

Courtesy: Michelle Cox
Residents at the Fawcett Lake Resort — about 240 kilometres north of Edmonton and 70 kilometres east of Slave Lake — are cleaning up after a storm blew through the area Saturday night.

People who live there told Global News dozens of trees were uprooted, trailers damaged and that several items were picked up and blown through the air.

One trailer was flipped onto its side and several others were blown off their foundations.

Residents also reported heavy rain and hail.

Storm damage at Fawcett Lake Resort, east of Slave Lake, Alta., on June 16, 2019.

Courtesy: Michelle Cox
Storm damage at Fawcett Lake Resort, east of Slave Lake, Alta., on June 16, 2019.

Courtesy: Michelle Cox
Storm damage at Fawcett Lake Resort, east of Slave Lake, Alta., on June 16, 2019.

Courtesy: Michelle Cox
Storm damage at Fawcett Lake Resort, east of Slave Lake, Alta., on June 16, 2019.

Courtesy: Michelle Cox
Storm damage at Fawcett Lake Resort, east of Slave Lake, Alta., on June 16, 2019.

Courtesy: Michelle Cox
Storm damage at Fawcett Lake Resort, east of Slave Lake, Alta., on June 16, 2019.

Courtesy: Michelle Cox

