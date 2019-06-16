June storm whips through northern Alberta, damages Fawcett Lake Resort

Residents at the Fawcett Lake Resort — about 240 kilometres north of Edmonton and 70 kilometres east of Slave Lake — are cleaning up after a storm blew through the area Saturday night.

People who live there told Global News dozens of trees were uprooted, trailers damaged and that several items were picked up and blown through the air.

One trailer was flipped onto its side and several others were blown off their foundations.

Residents also reported heavy rain and hail.

A lot of scattered thunderstorm activity flowing through western Saskatchewan from Alberta this afternoon. Still a chance for Edmonton to see some until midnight too. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/deVIbSpKvU — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) June 15, 2019

