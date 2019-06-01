Alberta wildfires: All eyes on the weather as lightning becomes concern near Slave Lake

The weather will be the number one concern near Slave Lake on Saturday, as a nearby wildfire experienced some growth overnight.

Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman said Saturday morning the wildfire remained about 35 kilometres north of the town and approximately 23 kilometres from Martin Beach.

Slave Lake residents remained on an eight-hour evacuation alert Saturday, which Warman didn’t anticipate would change any time soon.

While the southeast winds are working in their favour, Warman said the main concern for fire crews on Saturday will be lightning.

“We do anticipate some moisture in the area today. Not significant enough to get excited, but with it comes lightning and we’re already seeing some lightning on the north end of the fire and there was a startup near Loon last night that fire crews are working on,” he said around 9:30 a.m.

“The biggest concern moving forward is any new starts would pull additional resources, so hopefully the wind continues to work in our favour.”

The fire was also experiencing some of its own weather patterns, Warman explained, with high fuel sources and some backburning occurring.

“Basically, the fire jumps backwards instead of forwards. It isn’t significant at this point, but it definitely causes some concern… which is why we keep the eight-hour evacuation order in place.”

As of Saturday morning, there were about 40 aircraft and 300 personnel fighting the wildfire. Warman said 24 water tanks containing more than 400,000 gallons of water have been set up in strategic spots throughout the community, should they have to use them.

Tanks full of water have been placed around the Slave Lake area should crews need them. #ABwildfire pic.twitter.com/3K9IxgLD0A — Kent Morrison (@KentMGlobal) May 31, 2019

Warman said he has been in regular contact with the province and said calls have gone out for international firefighting resources.

On Friday, Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the military will be ready to offer assistance to Alberta’s wildfire situation. Warman didn’t anticipate too many of those resources ending up in his town given the current situation.

“I wouldn’t expect to see a mass presence on that at the moment,” he said Saturday.

“Still on alert but I think we’re a little more comfortable than we were on Thursday morning. But lighting, I think, will be the one to watch over the next day or two.”

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there were 24 wildfires burning in Alberta, eight of which were out of control.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, approximately 11,000 people have been forced from their homes in northern Alberta due to wildfires.

Here is a look at the current situation with the four largest, most serious wildfires:

Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 237,000 hectares

Jackpot Creek wildfire, approximately 11 km north of Lutose, is about 24,700 hectares

McMillan Wildfire Complex, southwest of Bigstone Cree Nation, is over 178,000 hectares

Battle Wildfire Complex in Peace River is over 52,600 hectares