Alberta weather
June 14, 2019 7:41 pm
Updated: June 14, 2019 7:46 pm

Global Calgary inbox flooded with incredible pics after major thunderstorm

By Weather Anchor  Global News

Global viewer Jakob Bown took this photo from Lake Sundance in south Calgary on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Jakob Bown
A A

The first major thunderstorm of the season rolled through central and southern Alberta Thursday, including one cell that had Global viewers pulling out their cameras.

The signs of an energetic system were in place early in the day, and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) responded by issuing a number of severe thunderstorm watches in the morning.

READ MORE: Large hail, heavy rain, strong winds possible in parts of Alberta

By mid-afternoon many of those watches were upgraded to warnings, including for the city of Calgary.

According to ECCC meteorologist Dan Kulak, the line of thunderstorms that moved north of Calgary was not unusual in nature, and is really just a sign of what to expect as we head into thunderstorm season.

However, with such massive systems one often doesn’t get such a clear view of the actual precipitation shaft, because that is usually wrapped , or obscured, by rain.

Because this one was so defined, many Calgarians took to social media and emailed Global Calgary with their photos.

Carol-lynne Campbell from Shawnessey sized

Global viewer Carol-Lynne Campbell took this picture from Shawnessey in south Calgary Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Carol-lynne Campbell
Storm 2 Maryanne Leblanc Seton

Global viewer Maryanne Leblanc took this picture from Seton in south Calgary Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Maryanne Leblanc
Peter Mentzelopoulos from south Calgary sized

Global viewer Peter Mentzelopoloulos took this picture from south Calgary Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Peter Mentzelopoloulos
Storm 5 Jacqueline Renfrow Lake Chaparral sized

Global viewer Jacqueline Renfrow took this picture from Chapparral in south Calgary Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Jacqueline Renfrow
Storm 7 Donnie Weeks Chaparral

Global viewer Donnie Weeks took this picture from Chaparral in south Calgary Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Donnie Weeks
Storm 4 Jan Wittstrom Springbank sized

Global viewer Jan Wittstrom took this picture from Springbank west of Calgary Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Jan Wittstrom
Storm 8 Joe Holland Elbow Valley

Global viewer Joe Holland took this picture from Elbow Valley west of Calgary Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Joe Holland
Gail Barberio WestJet sized

Global viewer Gail Barberio took this picture from the plane she was in on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Gail Barberio

 

Story continues below

The actual phenomenon of what was happening in these pictures is quite typical. This was a tall supercell thunderstorm that had intense updraft winds that were cooling rapidly. Eventually as the cloud reached maximum saturation levels, the updraft collapsed and all of the hail and rain literally fell out of the bottom of the cloud, leaving a portion of the cloud base intact. This would be similar to filling a balloon full of water until it could no longer maintain its shape and the water forcefully bursts out of the bottom.

Many of the pictures show a whitish coloured centre of the downdraft, indicating this was a hail shaft.

WATCH: Viewer captures time-lapse of cloudburst in Calgary

According to reports, the wind associated with this particular cell were not overly strong. Occasionally the downdraft wind speeds in systems like this can reach over 160 km/h and cause significant damage on the ground.

“Most of the hail that came from this storm was insignificant,” said Kulak, “although quarter-size hail was reported near the Cottonwood Golf and Country Club southeast of Calgary.”

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
Calgary weather
Dan Kulak
Environment Canada and Climate Change
Hail
Severe Weather
Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm Season

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.