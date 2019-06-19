RCMP motorcycle training program underway in Kelowna

If it looks like there are more police officers patrolling the roads these days, you’re right.

An RCMP motorcycle training program is underway in Kelowna, and they’re all learning how to become certified motorcycle officers.

“It’s quite a big deal to see how much these big motorcycles can actually manoeuvre and go through the courses, and just put them through to the breaking point,” RCMP Cst. David Gauthier, a program trainee, told Global News during a training and public awareness session on Tuesday at Stuart Park.

“It’s quite amazing to see how these can actually move.”

Fourteen officers from detachments around B.C. and Alberta are taking the program in Kelowna. Their training includes making real traffic stops.

“We’re going to be everywhere,” said RCMP Insp. Dale Somerville.

“What we’re doing is conducting training with the public; a lot of officer-violator contact, a lot of stopping of cars. So based on that, you’re going to see a lot of the citizens of Kelowna stopped by the police.”

Somerville also said “typically, most people get a little nervous when they’re stopped by the police,” adding “you have nothing to worry about it; we’re just doing some training. Just pull over to the side when it’s safe to do so, we’ll have a quick chat, we’ll thank you for your time and send you on your way.”

The program is only for those who already have their Class 6 licence. Notably, six trainees have already dropped out due to injury or failing to make the grade.