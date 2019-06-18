Durham Regional Police Service requests court review

The Durham Regional Police Service announced Tuesday that its calling for a review of recent actions by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission which include the recent appointment of an administrator to oversee the department.

DRPS Chief Paul Martin lost his authority last month after the province appointed a former Toronto police deputy to oversee the operations of the DRPS.

Police say the OCPC’s actions were apparently in response to several complaints which the commission has repeatedly refused to share with the police service.

“Fair, unbiased, thorough and transparent review of complaints, the Service cannot respond to unknown allegations, and the appointment of an administrator to oversee specific work areas is unwarranted,” said Martin in a news release.

The DRPS is asking the Divisional Court of Ontario for a review.

The Durham Regional Police Services Board said in a news release that they recognize that unprecedented measures have been taken by the OCPC in this matter through the appointment of an administrator and they respect Martin’s and the Durham Regional Police Service’s right to pursue legal challenges through the courts.

In an emailed response to Global News, the OCPC says they received the notice of appeal to the order in the Durham matter on Tuesday. “As the matter is now before the courts, we are unable to comment further.”

“I believe in an investigation and the sooner we can get this investigation going and get to the truth, I think is very important,” Martin told Global News.

