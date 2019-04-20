Police watchdog reviewing complaints against senior DRPS staff

An independent police watchdog is looking into a number of accusations made against high-ranking members of Durham Regional Police, Global News has confirmed.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission said Thursday that it has received a request for an investigation into the Durham Region Police Service Board by the Solicitor General.

READ MORE: Case of Niagara police officer charged with shooting another officer put off until May

“The OCPC is currently conducting a preliminary review to determine whether an investigation is warranted,” Silvia Cheng, communications co-ordinator for Tribunals Ontario told Global News in a statement.

There are reports that this request stems from allegations of corruption, mistreatment, and abuse of power against Durham Region police chief Paul Martin and his leadership.

According to the Toronto Star, this review comes after complaints from multiple veteran officers were filed with the province.

Among the allegations in the Star’s report: a senior command threatened two officers with “trumped up accusations of misconduct in attempts to intimidate…those who had fallen out of favour with the management” and “a high-ranking officer lied on the stand to ‘cover up for the chief’ and then was given a promotion.”

READ MORE: Ontario’s police watchdog charges Niagara officer after Pelham shooting

The report shows one of those complaints is coming from the former head of Durham’s police union, Randy Henning.

The OCPC also sent Global News an email by the Durham Police Board, dated March 1, requesting a copy of the complaint.

This request was denied by OCPC until it is determined whether a formal investigation will be taking place.