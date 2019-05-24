Administrator appointed to oversee parts of Durham Police Service amid watchdog investigation

Officials say former Toronto police deputy chief Mike Federico has been appointed as an administrator to oversee parts of the Durham Regional Police Service, temporarily stripping Chief Paul Martin of a few of his responsibilities amid an investigation into the service.

Marion Isabeau Ringuette, press secretary to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, said in a statement Friday evening that no one has been relieved of their duties as part of the investigation by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC).

“Concerns were brought to the attention of the Solicitor General regarding the Durham Regional Police Service and Durham Regional Police Services Board. As a result, the Solicitor General requested that the Ontario Civilian Police Commission investigate these allegations,” she wrote.

READ MORE: Police watchdog reviewing complaints against senior DRPS staff

“We have confidence in the OCPC to take the appropriate steps to investigate the allegations that have been brought forward. The people of Durham can be assured that the OCPC investigation does not impact front-line policing services.”

Isabeau Ringuette said it would be “inappropriate” to comment further while the investigation remains active.

The announcement comes after the OCPC confirmed in April that it was investigating allegations. According to reports by The Toronto Star, the review stems from allegations of corruption, mistreatment, and abuse of power against Martin and his leadership. The newspaper reported multiple veteran officers came forward with complaints.

Some of the allegations cited by The Star involved senior command officers threatening two officers with “trumped up accusations of misconduct in attempts to intimidate … those who had fallen out of favour with the management” and “a high-ranking officer lied on the stand to ‘cover up for the chief’ and then was given a promotion.”

READ MORE: Legislation passes at Queen’s Park to narrow scope of mandatory police oversight investigations

Global News has not been able to independently confirm the allegations.

Pickering Coun. Kevin Ashe, who is chair of the Durham Region Police Services Board, told Global News Friday evening that he personally hasn’t received any official documentation outlining the administrator’s appointment as he is out of town at a police conference.

He said it’s his understanding that the OCPC order assigns oversight responsibility of discipline, promotions, and approval of secondary employment to Federico.

“The chief is not suspended. The chief is still running the service. We look forward to working with the administrator,” he said.

READ MORE: Thunder Bay police services board dissolved after scathing ‘racism’ report

Ashe said the board hasn’t seen the specific allegations under review by the OCPC, but wants to ensure the complaint is reviewed.

“We look forward to working with the Commission to review the allegations that were previously submitted and the Board strives for transparency in this regard,” he said.

Ashe said a special meeting of the Durham Region Police Services Board is expected to be held next week.

— With files from Brittany Rosen