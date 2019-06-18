New Brunswick’s front licence plate requirement to officially be removed on July 15

New Brunswickers will be able to officially take the front licence plate off their vehicles on July 15.

“The government committed to eliminating front licence plates, and we are following through on that,” said Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart in a press release.

“Once the amendments and updated regulations are proclaimed, motorists will only require a licence plate on the back of their vehicle.”

Vehicles that weigh less than 4,500 kilograms will no longer be required to display two plates.

Tractor trailers, buses, school buses, fire trucks, dump trucks and bucket trucks will still be required to display a front plate.

New Brunswick was one of the few provinces still using two plates.

