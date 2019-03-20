Police express opposition to removal of front licence plate in New Brunswick

There’s some pushback over the New Brunswick government’s decision to do away with front licence plates.

Finance Minister Ernie Steeves announced that as part of the Higgs government’s first budget. New Brunswick is one of only a few provinces still using two plates.

READ MORE: New Brunswick Tory government budget offers surplus, debt reduction

The chief of the Kennebecasis Regional Police says the front plate enhances public safety and police effectiveness.

“Obviously it facilitates the identification of vehicles and suspects,” said Chief Wayne Gallant. “It promotes safety especially if reflectivity is factored into the licence plates and that is maintained.”

WATCH: Reaction mixed to New Brunswick budget

Gallant says chiefs of police associations in both Canada and the U.S. endorse the two-plate system, saying it facilitates the job of a police officer.

“Whether you’re investigating an impaired driving complaint, an amber alert, a national security issue or just a motor vehicle act infraction,” he said

In Saint John, losing the front plate wasn’t much of an issue to most of the people Global News spoke with. Many pointed to the province’s bordering Maritime neighbours.

“Nova Scotia’s done it for years,” said one woman. “Out west they’ve done it also so I personally like it.”

But not everyone shared that opinion.

“If you were in an accident and (it) depends on the way you’re facing, you can’t see their licence plate and get their plate number and it might be harder to track them down,” another woman added.

READ MORE: Highlights of the New Brunswick budget

Police say whatever the case, they’ll adapt.

“We’ll adjust. We’ll make the necessary adjustments and continue with our job. It’s just another tool removed from the toolbelt that’s all”

Gallant says in most areas outside of North America the two plate system remains standard practice