Man charged in 2018 double homicide in northwest Calgary

Calgary police have laid charges in connection with a double homicide in the northwest Calgary community of Evanston from April 2018.

Christopher Naidu, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old Joshua Brendan Bamfo and 23-year-old Mahad Abdiraham Ainanshe.

On April 20, 2018, police were called to the 100 block of Evanscrest Mews NW for reports of gunshots.

Bamfo and Ainashe were found dead in a vehicle.

Police said a man was also seen fleeing the area.

Naidu was arrested two days later but released without charges.

Following a 14-month investigation, police say they believe the killings were targeted and that the victims and the accused knew each other.

Naidu will appear in court on June 17.

