Family and friends remember Calgary murder victim as kind and respectable at funeral service

A funeral service was held in Calgary on Saturday for murder victim Joshua Brendan Bamfo. The 25-year-old was one of two people found dead inside an SUV on April 20, 2018.

His death was connected to a double targeted shooting.

A GoFundMe was started in Bamfo’s memory to assist in funeral costs and to support the victim’s family, including his mother, sister and brother.

The page describes Bamfo as a light in every room with a gentle soul.

Mourners are remembering Bamfo as a kind and respectable person. The middle child of three children joined the Calgary Highlander Cadets while in Junior High School. Upon graduating, Bamfo worked in construction and worked towards his passion of music before his untimely death.