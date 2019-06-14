Winnipeg Ice acquire Canadian Junior A player of the year

Just a day after signing their top pick from the bantam draft, the Winnipeg Ice made a trade to acquire the Canadian Junior A player of the year.

The Ice completed a swap with the Everett Silvertips to acquire the rights to forward Dylan Holloway. In return, the Silvertips received three draft picks. The Ice surrendered their 2021 fifth-round draft pick, a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2022 second-round draft pick.

The 17-year-old Holloway has already committed to the NCAA’s University of Wisconsin Badgers starting in the fall but, of course, plans can change.

Holloway played with the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season and was named the AJHL’s most valuable player, and the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s player of the year. He had 40 goals and 48 assists for 88 points in just 53 games to lead his team in scoring. He notched another nine goals in their 11 playoff games.

The Calgary product played for Team Canada at the Under-18 World Championship in April. He also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and earned a silver medal at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.