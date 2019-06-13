Winnipeg ICE sign Matthew Savoie

The determination of the Winnipeg ICE to take the best player in last month’s Western Hockey League Bantam draft has paid off. The ICE have announced the signing of No. 1 overall pick Matthew Savoie of St. Albert.

Back in mid-March Savoie committed to the University of Denver after being denied exceptional status by Hockey Canada to play in the WHL this coming season as an underage. So when the ICE won the WHL Draft Lottery on Mar. 20, there was some question whether they would risk using that pick on Savoie.

Proud to announce my commitment to @DU_Hockey for the 2021/22 season. Thanks to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for helping me along the way. Excited for what the future holds. #GoPioneers pic.twitter.com/4WcaUmIOzN — Matt Savoie (@mattsavoie7) March 19, 2019

The 15-year-old, 5-9 and 172 pound right shot forward scored 31 goals and added 40 assists for 71 points in just 31 games this past season for the Northern Alberta X-Treme of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. Savoie was also among the top scorers in the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, leading Alberta to a bronze medal finish with six goals and seven assists for 13 points in six tournament games.

SAVOIE DOES IT AGAIN!! Matthew Savoie puts up 2G and 2A for 4TP in a victory over New Brunswick at the Canada Games U16s. The 2004 has proven to be the best player at this tournament dominated by 2003s. Savoie is the #1 prospect for the #2022NHLDraft. pic.twitter.com/oa1SwZIB6P — TPEHockey (@TPEHockey) February 21, 2019

Savoie racked up those numbers while playing in a league where the majority of the players are two and three years older. It’s for that reason the talented forward has been described as a “generational talent”.

The ICE open their WHL preseason schedule on Sept. 6 against the Wheat Kings at Westoba Place in Brandon.