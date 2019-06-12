Sports
June 12, 2019 4:24 pm

Winnipeg ICE announce their 2019 WHL Preseason Schedule

Kelly Moore

The Winnipeg ICE won’t be wasting any time developing an inter-provincial rivalry with Brandon.

The ICE will open their 2019 WHL exhibition schedule against the Wheat Kings on Friday, Sept. 6 at Westoba Place in Brandon. The following night on Sept. 7, the two teams will square off at Stride Place in Portage La Prairie.

Tickets for the Sept. 7 game are available now and can be purchased online at winnipegice.ca. Adult tickets are $15 while tickets for children 12 and under are $8 (includes all taxes and fees). There will be no assigned seating for the game.

The ICE will play a doubleheader in Saskatoon Sept. 13-14 before opening their 2019-20 regular season the following weekend. A team spokesperson says an announcement on Winnipeg’s 68-game schedule will be made in late June.

