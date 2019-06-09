Top NHL prospect Peyton Krebs suffers Achilles injury

The Winnipeg ICE will be without their leading scorer for training camp and likely longer.

An ICE spokesperson confirmed to Global News that 18-year-old centre Peyton Krebs sustained an Achilles injury during an on-ice training session.

Krebs underwent successful surgery on Friday in Calgary and is expected to make a full recovery.

The timeframe for his return will be closely monitored by the team’s medical staff.

Krebs was the projected 10th overall North American prospect in this year’s NHL Entry Draft, in the latest rankings released by NHL Central Scouting.

He led the ICE last season with 19 goals and 49 assists in 64 games played.

