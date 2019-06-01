Winnipeg ICE show off new training center during development camp

The Winnipeg ICE are hitting the ice for the first time here in Winnipeg as part of their 2019 development camp.

The camp is taking place at the RINK Training Centre, just off McGillivray Boulevard.

The facility opened it’s doors on April 1st, and will be the main training hub for the ICE.

“It’s a world class facility, the dressing room is an NHL dressing room, the high performance training centre is as good as there is in Canada,” says the team’s head coach, James Patrick.

Fans are getting the opportunity to watch the team up close and personal with facility tours and autograph opportunities throughout the weekend.

The new 95,000 square foot building boasts a brand new dressing room, three sheets of ice, a gym, and an indoor running track.

“The facility is great, It’s like Christmas everyday when you walk in here,” said Winnipeg ICE forward Conor Geekie.

Geekie was the the second-overall selection in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.

Winnipegger Carson Lambos was the second overall picks in the 2018 draft, and is also taking part in the team’s development camp.

“It’s great to see support from fans and new junior hockey fans and being able bring a new kind of game to Winnipeg is really fun to be a part of,” says Lambos.

Limited season tickets remain available for the upcoming season, as the WHL schedule is set to be released later this month.