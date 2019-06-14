Cobourg man accused of theft, assaulting loss-prevention officer: Police

A Cobourg man faces multiple charges following an alleged theft at a business in the city’s north end on Thursday.

Cobourg Police Service says around 1 p.m., officers received a report of a man who allegedly left a business with a “large amount” of unpaid merchandise.

The man was also allegedly brandishing a baseball bat and uttered threats when confronted by a loss-prevention officer, police said.

As a result of the police investigation, Michael Cole, 46, of Cobourg was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing in Cobourg.

