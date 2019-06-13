Peterborough man charged with possession of carfentanil provided false name: OPP

Peterborough County OPP say a man who was arrested last month and found to be in possession of illicit drugs provided a false name to officers.

On May 11, officers were called to the Havelock Foodland for a shoplifting complaint. Police say a suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of drugs. Health Canada later identified the substance as carfentanil, an opioid that’s 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and is often used by veterinarians for large animals.

Police issued a release on Wednesday stating that a Trent Hills man had been charged in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, OPP said further investigation revealed that the accused had provided officers with a false name. It’s alleged the accused identified himself as his brother at the time of the arrest.

As a result, David Soady, 42, of Peterborough, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and identity fraud with intent to resist arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, OPP said.

Soady was scheduled for a court appearance in Peterborough on Wednesday.

