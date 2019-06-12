Trent Hills man accused of shoplifting found in possession of carfentanil: OPP

A Trent Hills man faces drug and theft charges following an incident at a grocery store in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township last month.

Peterborough County OPP say that on May 11, officers responded to an alleged shoplifting incident at the Havelock Foodland on Highway 7, about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

OPP investigated and arrested the man. They say they found he was in possession of drugs.

OPP sent the drugs to Health Canada, which has since identified them as carfentanil — a powerful opioid often used by veterinarians for very large animals. It’s 100 times more powerful than fentanyl.

Jason Lawrence, 47, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I substance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

He was scheduled for a court appearance in Peterborough on Wednesday.

