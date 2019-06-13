Toronto police charge man in Moss Park homicide investigation

TORONTO – Police have charged a 55-year-old man with first-degree murder in the death of another man near the city’s downtown core.

It happened last Thursday morning at an apartment near the intersection of Queen and Jarvis streets, where police say they found a 52-year-old man unconscious and not breathing.

Hassan Gutale Ali was pronounced dead at the scene and police say an autopsy confirmed he was the victim of a homicide, although they have not released a cause of death.

Police say they arrested the suspect on Wednesday.

He was due in court Thursday morning.