Toronto police investigating suspicious death near Moss Park

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a building near the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to 145 Queen St. E. around 9:45 a.m. Thursday and found a man who was deceased inside a unit in the building.

Police said that based on what officers saw, the death was deemed suspicious and homicide investigators were called in.

The victim’s identity is not yet known, but officers said the man was reported to be in his 40s.

The building where the man was found is a Fred Victor location, which is a social service charity aimed at assisting homeless individuals in the city.

More to come.

#Breaking Police investigating a suspicious death at @FredVictorTO 145 Queen E. Call came in at 9:45 am from someone who reported finding a man in a unit believed to be in his 40s dead. Investigators & coroner deemed death suspicious. @TPSHomicide now in charge of investigation pic.twitter.com/Ttgy42FNQ9 — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) June 6, 2019