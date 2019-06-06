Crime
June 6, 2019 1:43 pm
Updated: June 6, 2019 1:47 pm

Toronto police investigating suspicious death near Moss Park

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police on scene investigating after a man was found dead in a building near Moss Park Thursday morning.

Catherine McDonald / Global News
A A

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a building near the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to 145 Queen St. E. around 9:45 a.m. Thursday and found a man who was deceased inside a unit in the building.

READ MORE: Man critically injured after shooting outside pub in Mississauga

Police said that based on what officers saw, the death was deemed suspicious and homicide investigators were called in.

The victim’s identity is not yet known, but officers said the man was reported to be in his 40s.

The building where the man was found is a Fred Victor location, which is a social service charity aimed at assisting homeless individuals in the city.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Fred Victor
Fred Victor Centre
man found dead Toronto
Moss Park
Moss Park man dead
Queen Street East
Toronto
Toronto crime
Toronto Homicide
Toronto Police
Toronto police homicide
toronto police service
TPS

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.