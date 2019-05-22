Homicide investigating suspicious death in home near Dovercourt Park
Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Shanly Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the corner arrived at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday to remove the body inside the home and seal the location.
A neighbour who lives on the street told Global News that he believes two bothers live in the residence.
