Homicide investigating suspicious death in home near Dovercourt Park

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Shanly Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the corner arrived at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday to remove the body inside the home and seal the location.

A neighbour who lives on the street told Global News that he believes two bothers live in the residence.