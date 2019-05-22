Crime
May 22, 2019 6:22 am
Updated: May 22, 2019 6:23 am

Homicide investigating suspicious death in home near Dovercourt Park

By Web Writer  Global News

Homicide is investigating a suspicious death on Shanley Street in the Dovercourt Road and Bloor Street West area.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

Toronto police say they are investigating a suspicious death in the area of Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Shanly Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the corner arrived at 3:55 a.m. Wednesday to remove the body inside the home and seal the location.

A neighbour who lives on the street told Global News that he believes two bothers live in the residence.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dovercourt and Bloor
dovercourt man dead
Homicide
Shanly Street
toronto homicide unit
Toronto Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.