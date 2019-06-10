Where to watch Game 5 Raptors-Warriors around the Hamilton and Niagara region

The Toronto Raptors are just one win away from being the first Canadian team ever to raise the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

Leading the best-of-seven series 3 games to 1, Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors goes Monday night at 9:00 p.m., and there’s a number of places to watch the game alongside throngs of fans in Southern Ontario.

Hamilton

First Ontario Centre’s public indoor viewing is free with doors opening at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are required and can be obtained online here, and also be picked up through the Bay Street Entrance.

TONIGHT: Join us, Spectra and the @HM_HoneyBadgers for a FREE viewing party of Game 5 of the NBA Finals at FirstOntario Centre!

Info: https://t.co/pyi2a1Yy1q #HamOnt #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/D3earijPlj — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) June 10, 2019

READ MORE: NBA Finals: Raptors could make history and clinch championship with Game 5 win

Burlington

Burlington’s viewing party for Game 5 begins at 8:30 p.m. It returns to Civic Square after a couple of parties at Central Park.

It will go rain or shine.

Brant Street will be closed from James to Elgin streets from one hour before game time.

Just like how the @Raptors are coming home tonight, #BurlassicPark is headed home to Civic Square tonight! Join us for Game 5 at 8:30 p.m. (rain or shine) #WeTheNorth #BurlON #Raptors pic.twitter.com/hoalGR4fnZ — City of Burlington (@cityburlington) June 10, 2019

Niagara

Niagara is on board turning the Falls Raptor red during Game 5.

Fans in the area can participate in an indoor viewing party at the Niagara Cineplex Odeon.

READ MORE: Kitchener’s King Street to close again for Raptors viewing party

In Fort Erie, the Ridge Film House will be showing Game 5 on their two large screens.

The latter parties require advance reservations with a maximum of two seats per person at the Cineplex.

Raps fans near Welland can watch at the city’s Civic Square on the city’s giant LED screen. Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

In support of the Toronto Raptors quest for an NBA Championship, Niagara Falls will be illuminated in red each game night of the NBA Finals at 9:30pm! #WeTheNorth #Raptors #NiagaraParks #NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/2aRxkDnoUF — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) June 2, 2019

Brantford

Fans in Brantford can watch Game 5 for free on a giant inflatable screen at Harmony Square, weather permitting.

Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Hey Raptors Fans! We know that like us, you are looking at the weather forecast and wondering what's up with #JurassicParkBrantford tonight. Pleased follow this space and stay tuned for more information at noon today. #GoRaptors #WetheNorth @CofBParksandRec pic.twitter.com/EheA9oIoMP — City of Brantford (@CityofBrantford) June 10, 2019

WATCH: How the Raptors changed Toronto