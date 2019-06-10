Burlington
June 10, 2019 11:58 am
Updated: June 10, 2019 12:00 pm

Where to watch Game 5 Raptors-Warriors around the Hamilton and Niagara region

Raptors fans can join a crowd and watch game 5 on a big screen at a number of locations in the Hamilton and Niagara region on Monday.

City of Burlington
The Toronto Raptors are just one win away from being the first Canadian team ever to raise the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy.

Leading the best-of-seven series 3 games to 1, Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors goes Monday night at 9:00 p.m., and there’s a number of places to watch the game alongside throngs of fans in Southern Ontario.

Hamilton

First Ontario Centre’s public indoor viewing is free with doors opening at 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are required and can be obtained online here, and also be picked up through the Bay Street Entrance.

Burlington

Burlington’s viewing party for Game 5 begins at 8:30 p.m. It returns to Civic Square after a couple of parties at Central Park.

It will go rain or shine.

Brant Street will be closed from James to Elgin streets from one hour before game time.

 

Niagara

Niagara is on board turning the Falls Raptor red during Game 5.

Fans in the area can participate in an indoor viewing party at the Niagara Cineplex Odeon.

In Fort Erie, the Ridge Film House will be showing Game 5 on their two large screens.

The latter parties require advance reservations with a maximum of two seats per person at the Cineplex.

Raps fans near Welland can watch at the city’s Civic Square on the city’s giant LED screen. Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Brantford

Fans in Brantford can watch Game 5 for free on a giant inflatable screen at Harmony Square, weather permitting.

Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

