NBA Finals: Raptors could make history and clinch championship with Game 5 win

The Toronto Raptors could make NBA history with a Game 5 Finals win Monday night as it would mark the first time a Canadian team has won the championship.

Many will be looking to see if forward Kevin Durant returns to the Golden State Warriors lineup. Durant, who practiced with the team on Sunday, hasn’t played since straining a calf muscle on May 8 during Game 5 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal series against the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors took a 3-1 series lead against the Warriors with a 105-92 Game 4 win at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors are 6-3 since Durant got injured. Kawhi Leonard led the scoring for the Raptors and got 36 points. Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam got 20 and 19 points, respectively.

A Game 5 win would cap a stunning playoff run for Toronto. The Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks to face off in the Finals against the two-time defending champions.

Toronto has talked about the NBA title as being its ultimate goal since the beginning of the 2018-19 season after team president Masai Ujiri acquired Leonard for DeMar DeRozan in a blockbuster trade. The Raptors then added Marc Gasol at February’s trade deadline.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.

Road closures, TTC and GO Transit changes in effect for Game 5

The City of Toronto is putting in place road closures and extra transit service in anticipation of thousands of people expected to be downtown for the game.

Maple Leaf Square will be closed to vehicular traffic between 7 a.m. on Monday and 2 a.m. on Tuesday. York Street from Front Street West to Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed between 9 a.m. on Monday and 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Bremner Boulevard from Lower Simcoe Street to Rees Street will be closed between 5 p.m. on Monday and 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

GO Transit said the Union Station bus terminal will close during the halftime of Game 5. Routes 61, 65 and 71 will end at Highway 407 subway station. Routes 21 and 31 will end at Port Credit GO station. Route 16 will be suspended all together as passengers will be accommodated on Route 18 between Hamilton and Aldershot GO stations. Train service is not expected to be impacted by Game 5.

Officials said there will be additional TTC subway and bus service before and after the game.

