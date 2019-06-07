Raptors a win away from taking NBA Finals after beating Warriors 105-92

The Toronto Raptors are just one victory away from winning the NBA Finals after beating the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors won Game 4 105-92 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday night.

Kawhi Leonard led scoring for the Raptors and got 36 points. Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam got 20 and 19 points, respectively.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors look to ruin Oakland’s goodbye party for Golden State Warriors

In the first two quarters, both teams struggled to sink three-pointers. The Raptors had an 11.8 three-point shooting percentage and the Warriors had a 15.4 percentage. However, both teams dramatically increased their efficiency.

It wasn’t until the third quarter that the Raptors had a solid run to get a scoring lead, which began when Leonard sunk two three-pointers back-to-back.

“Kawhi’s two big threes really, I thought, changed the whole feel of everybody,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the game.

“We played really tough tonight. We were taking a lot of punches early and we just kept standing in there and playing, and then we were able to exert our will in the second half.”

READ MORE: Warriors’ Thompson returns for Game 4 as Raptors look to widen series lead

The Warriors had the lead all throughout the first half, ending the second quarter ahead 46-42.

Klay Thompson, who sat out the previous game due to a hamstring injury, returned to the active roster and scored 28 points.

Despite having a career playoff high of 47 points in Game 3, Stephen Curry scored 27 points Friday night.

Fred VanVleet had to leave Game 4 during the fourth quarter after taking an accidental head shot, cutting him just under his right eye. He received multiple stitches and returned to the bench. VanVleet also lost a tooth.

READ MORE: Toronto Raptors take NBA Finals series lead with Game 3 win over Golden State Warriors

When asked about the Raptors fans in Oracle Arena who could be heard loudly chanting in favour of team, Nurse said it’s something they see throughout the regular season. He called the Raptors “Canada’s team” and said he was “a little” surprised by all the fans present in Oakland.

“I don’t think it’s that easy to get tickets to these games, so our fans are working extra hard and being extra vocal — and we appreciate that,” Nurse said.

Toronto leads the Finals series 3-1. Game 5 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Monday in Toronto.

More to come.