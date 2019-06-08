2019 NBA Finals
June 8 2019 1:37am
00:54

NBA Finals: ‘This is a dream, but it’s coming true’: Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia celebrates in Oakland

Rob Leth caught up with Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia in a sea of commotion at Oracle Arena as Raptors fans celebrate a Game 4 105-92 win.

