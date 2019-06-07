2019 NBA Finals June 7 2019 11:47pm 00:35 NBA Finals: Nick Nurse discusses Serge Ibaka’s huge impact in Game 4 Courtesy NBA TV: Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talked about Serge Ibaka’s impact on the game and the series after he put up 20 points in the Raptors 105-92 Game 4 win. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5368791/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5368791/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?