2019 NBA Finals
June 7 2019 11:47pm
00:35

NBA Finals: Nick Nurse discusses Serge Ibaka’s huge impact in Game 4

Courtesy NBA TV: Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talked about Serge Ibaka’s impact on the game and the series after he put up 20 points in the Raptors 105-92 Game 4 win.

Responsive site?

Video Home