Canada June 2 2019 11:38pm 00:56 Steph Curry talks about Warriors big 3rd quarter in Game 2 win Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry discusses how his team took control in the 3rd quarter as the Warriors defeated the Raptors 109-104 Game 2. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5345329/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5345329/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?