Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 14 2019 6:10pm 04:28 Toronto Raptors NBA playoffs timeline The Toronto Raptors have been playing two months of grueling NBA playoff games to win the Finals. Take a look at the key moments that led to the team’s shining moment on stage. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5393215/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5393215/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?