June 10, 2019 11:08 am

Kitchener’s King Street to close again for Raptors viewing party

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The City of Kitchener says it will once again close King Street on Monday night for a Toronto Raptors viewing party.

A spokesperson for the city told Global News that the street will be closed between College and Ontario streets from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors will tip off at 9 p.m.

The Raptors have a chance to clinch their first NBA title as the team currently holds a 3-1 series advantage over the Warriors.

Another local option for watching the game with a throng of Raptors supporters is at Cambridge’s Civic Square.

