Kitchener’s King Street to close again for Raptors viewing party

The City of Kitchener says it will once again close King Street on Monday night for a Toronto Raptors viewing party.

A spokesperson for the city told Global News that the street will be closed between College and Ontario streets from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors will tip off at 9 p.m.

The Raptors have a chance to clinch their first NBA title as the team currently holds a 3-1 series advantage over the Warriors.

Another local option for watching the game with a throng of Raptors supporters is at Cambridge’s Civic Square.