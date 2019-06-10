Peel Street in Montreal will remain closed for Raptors Game 5 viewing

Montreal will host its own Jurassic Park Monday night.

Peel Street will remain closed off to vehicles until Tuesday morning for a Toronto Raptors public viewing on Monday evening, a city official confirms.

The street is already closed due to Grand Prix weekend. A large screen will be set up for the viewing party.

Most merchants have been contacted about the additional 24-hour closing, city official Gonzalo Nunez said.

“It’s exceptional that Montreal wants to honour Toronto and support their sports team like this,” said Alain Creton, director of Peel Merchant Street Association and owner of Chez Alexandre et Fils, a restaurant located on Peel.

The Toronto Raptors will face off against The Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. at the Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

