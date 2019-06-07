Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle strikes guardrails on Hwy. 400 in Severn: OPP

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving after a vehicle was reportedly spotted by motorists striking several guardrails while travelling northbound on Highway 400 in Severn, Ont., police say.

Two officers located and stopped the vehicle, a grey sedan, according to police.

Police observed the woman’s driving prior to the traffic stop, OPP say, and entered into an impaired driving by drug investigation after speaking with her.

The accused’s vehicle was impounded for seven days, and her licence was suspended for 90 days, police add.

She was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on June 20.