June 7, 2019 2:15 pm

31-year-old man charged after guns, drugs, cash seized in Midland: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP have laid a slew of drug- and firearm-related charges against a Midland man following the search of a home on Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man has been charged after police say officers seized four handguns and other weapons, $2,500 of cocaine and pills and more than $5,000 in cash from a Midland home on Tuesday.

Tylor Norman Dell from Midland is facing 34 charges, OPP say, after officers executed a search warrant at a local residence.

Dell is being charged with two counts of cocaine possession, two counts of possession of cocaine for trafficking purposes, six counts of failing to comply with a probation order, one count of possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000, four counts of the careless storage of a weapon and four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

He was also charged with four counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, six counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of possessing a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie and remains in custody.

