OPP searching for suspect in reported graffiti incident in Orillia

OPP are searching for a male suspect after a building in Orillia was reportedly spray-painted with graffiti.
The incident on Atherley Road was reported to officers on Monday, police say.
READ MORE: Ontario Provincial Police lay several traffic charges in Mono, Ont.
The suspect was caught on camera spray-painting the side of the building, officers add.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
