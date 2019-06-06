OPP searching for suspect in reported graffiti incident in Orillia

OPP are searching for a male suspect after a building in Orillia was reportedly spray-painted with graffiti.

The incident on Atherley Road was reported to officers on Monday, police say.

The suspect was caught on camera spray-painting the side of the building, officers add.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.