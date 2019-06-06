Crime
June 6, 2019 5:29 pm

OPP searching for suspect in reported graffiti incident in Orillia

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP are searching for a suspect after receiving reports that a building was spray-painted with graffiti.

Police handout
A A

OPP are searching for a male suspect after a building in Orillia was reportedly spray-painted with graffiti.

The incident on Atherley Road was reported to officers on Monday, police say.

READ MORE: Ontario Provincial Police lay several traffic charges in Mono, Ont.

The suspect was caught on camera spray-painting the side of the building, officers add.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Atherley Road
Graffiti
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Orillia
Orillia Crime
Orillia graffiti
Orillia mischief
Orillia news
Orillia vandalism
Vandalism

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.