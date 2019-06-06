Ontario Provincial Police lay several traffic charges in Mono, Ont.

Officers have laid several traffic-related charges, including stunt driving and failing to stop at a stop sign, in Mono, Ont., OPP say.

The first incident occurred Tuesday morning when police were doing speed enforcement, police say, and a Hyundai sedan was clocked travelling 143 km/h in a posted 80 km/h speed zone.

A 66-year-old man from Stayner, Ont., was subsequently charged with stunt driving, officers say. His vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended for seven days.

On Tuesday afternoon, four drivers were charged with failing to stop at a stop sign, police say, when officers conducted stop sign enforcement at 1st Line EHS and French Drive.

Later in the afternoon, police were conducting speed enforcement on Airport Road between the 25th and 30th sideroads, OPP added, when a 2018 Honda Civic was clocked traveling at 134 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A 24-year-old woman driving the Honda was subsequently charged with stunt driving, police say, adding that her vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days, and her licence suspended for seven days.

Both drivers that were charged with stunt driving will appear in court in Orangeville at a later date.

